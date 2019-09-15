Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Violet W. Holman. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Ft. Lauderdale , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mrs. Violet W. Holman, 99, of Weston, FL., formerly of Anniston, was at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in the chapel of K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Reverend Buddy Nelson, Mrs. Holman's former pastor, officiating. Burial followed at Forestlawn Gardens in Golden Springs.

Mrs. Holman passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 in Weston.

A Memorial Service and God-Centered Celebration of her life will be at First Baptist Church, Ft. Lauderdale Fla., on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Violet Holman, (affectionately known as Memaw) was born in Needs Creek, Arkansas to Avie Lowry Woodruff and Clarence Oliver Woodruff on March 17, 1920. She graduated from Greenbriar High School, Greenbriar, Arkansas and attended Draughon Business College in Little Rock, Arkansas. She married Ralph D. Holman on Dec. 28, 1946 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. She retired from the Federal Government, last working as Treasurer, Nobel Army Hospital, Ft McClellan, Ala.

Violet was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Anniston (McClellan) from 1964 until moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 2013 to live with her daughter, Janis. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years at First Baptist Church, Anniston, Alabama. Violet was a faithful servant of the Lord, serving in the ministry of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ her entire life. She was also faithful in attendance at First Baptist Church Ft Lauderdale for almost 30 years, attending her final service on September 1, 2019. She accompanied her daughter to Church, Sunday School, Choir rehearsals and Ft Lauderdale Christmas Pageant rehearsals and performances. She served as a volunteer in her community, played duplicate bridge with Anniston Bridge Club for many years.

Violet was a faithful servant of God, a loving wife and mother, a devoted grandmother, adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was treasured for her loving nature, beautiful smile, twinkling eyes, her wisdom in things of God and her wise spirit in all things. She will be greatly missed.

Violet Holman is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Ralph D Holman, Sr.

She is survived by daughter Janis Holman, her Son R.D. Holman, Jr. (Brenda Holman), her granddaughter Marci Holman Sacco, (Adam Sacco), her great grandson, Miller Sacco, and all her nieces and nephews, the children of her six treasured siblings and their spouses who predeceased her.

Memorial donations may be given in her name to First Baptist Church Ft. Lauderdale, 301 E Broward Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. 33301, First Baptist Church at McClellan, Anniston, Alabama, 851 Morton Rd, Anniston, AL. 36205 and the Baptist Children's Home (

The family would like to express appreciation to their many family members and friends for their love and support during the time of our personal loss. We honor and appreciate her physicians, Adult Day Care and Home Health caregivers. May the Lord continue to bless you all for your love and acts of kindness.

K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston, AL 36207

(256) 231-2334

