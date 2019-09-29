Anniston - Virginia Ann Craig Robertson, 88, died peacefully at Fair Haven Nursing Home in Birmingham on September 16, 2019, after a long illness.
Virginia was born in Anniston, Alabama on August 8, 1931 to George and Grace Craig.
Virginia was a graduate of Anniston High School and Jacksonville State University. She taught math at Johnston Junior High for many years before beginning a new career as a Civil Servant at Fort McClellan, where she retired. She was a devoted member of Central Presbyterian Church until its closure when she joined the congregation of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Always active in church, Virginia served in many capacities throughout the years. In addition, she enjoyed reading, traveling, bird watching and her cat.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Philips and her husband, Joe; grandchildren, Joshua Robertson and his wife, Shannon, and Jeniffer Isbell and her husband, Steven; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Carrie Ann Robertson, and Kennley and Madisyn Isbell; brother, George Craig; daughter-in-law, Sheria Robertson Perkins and her husband, Jeff; and in-laws, Barbara Craig and Joe H. Craig; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Robertson; son, Kenneth Craig Robertson; sisters, Beth O'Brien Smith and Aileen Craig; and brother, J.C. Craig.
A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 noon on October 5, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. A private interment will take place following the service. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Home for Children, PO Drawer 577, Talladega, AL 35161; or to a .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
K.L. Brown Memory
Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 29, 2019