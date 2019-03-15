Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral Services for Virginia B. Dothard, 83, of Jacksonville, will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville with Dr. Derek Staples officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Mrs. Dothard passed away on March 13, 2019 at Gadsden Medical Center after a brief illness. Mrs. Dothard was born June 14, 1935 to Robert J. and Mary Brown Bedwell in the Mt. Springs Community in Cherokee County, AL. She graduated from Piedmont High School in 1953. She married her husband, Eldred Cole Dothard on Aug. 21, 1953. The couple and their children enjoyed living in Anniston, Eufaula, Mobile, Montgomery and Jacksonville until her husband's death in 1989. Virginia was appointed by Gov. George Wallace in 1986 as the Calhoun County Tax Collector. In 2003, she retired as the last Tax Collector for Calhoun County. Mrs. Dothard was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville and Grace Sunday School Class. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband 36 years, Eldred C. Dothard; daughter, Mary Dothard Cooper; son-in-law, Marc Givhan; brother, Robert J. Bedwell, Jr.; and sister, Lynne Bedwell Rhodes. Mrs. Dothard is survived by her son, Eldred Gregory Dothard of Decatur; daughter: Janet Dothard Givhan, and son, George Wallace Dothard and daughter-in-law, Donna, of Birmingham,; son-in-law, Mike Cooper of Gadsden; Grandchildren, Preston (Sara) Dothard, Sarah Cooper, Owen Cooper, Vivian Givhan, Charlotte Givhan ,Virginia Givhan, and Cole Dothard; Great-grandchildren, Alyssa Dothard, Mason Dothard, and Cora Harper Cooper; special niece, Beth Rhodes Stone; sisters-in-law, Rose Dothard and Jenny Dothard and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers will be Preston Dothard, Owen Cooper, Cole Dothard, Scott Dothard, Riley Dothard, and Andrew Stone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 or First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, PO Box 400, Jacksonville, AL 36265. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels, Duggar Mountain Specialty Care Facility , Beth Stone and Jeanette Griffith for the excellent care given to our loved one. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Dothard Family.

