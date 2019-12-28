Virginia Katherine "Kathy" Burgess of Alexandria went to be with the Lord on 12/26/19. Services will be led by Pastor Tommy Miller with burial to follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be at Chapel Hill on Sunday December 29, 2019 at 1p.m., with visitation starting at 11:30. She was a nurse for 30 years in Anniston. She loved helping her patients and being there for them when they needed her. Kathy leaves behind a loving husband of 57 years, John D. Burgess of Alexandria; two sons, John Stacey Burgess (wife Kendale) of Ohatchee, and Bradley Scott Burgess (wife Sandra) of Alexandria; four grandchildren, Trent Burgess (wife Erin) of Moody; Katie Burgess of Alexandria, Nicole Hicks (husband Matt) of Ragland, and Nakescha Butenschon of Boco Raton; three great grandchildren, Easton and Wyatt Burgess, and Mia Butenschon; three brothers, Ronnie Smith of Opelika, David Smith (wife Elaine) of Oxford, Richard Smith of Anniston; and one sister Shirley Hughes of Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ola Mae Smith; brother Frank Smith; sister Dorothy Dougher, and son, Frank Butenschon IV. Kathy was a loving wife and mother who loved the Lord. Her smile and laugh will surely be missed. She loved her family and was always there for them. Pallbearers are Billy Ray Robertson, Horace McMichael, Jerry Burgess, Richard Smith, David Smith, and Trent Burgess. Honorary Pallbearers are Howard Goodwin, Norman Hammonds, Wendall Reid, and Leigh Hemphill. The family would especially like to thank April Fulmer, Richard Smith, Labreeska Green (RN), and Doctor Tamra McIntosh and staff, for we could not have made it through this without them. Mom, we love you and will see you again. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Hospital. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 28, 2019