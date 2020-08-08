Virginia Lee Dawson Kirby, 94, of Weaver, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5th at the Jacksonville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, AL. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Hollis Martin will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. She was a native of Spring Garden, AL but in her early years of life moved to Blue Mountain, AL with her family to work in the Blue Mt. Industries. Virginia served alongside her husband, Rev. Douglas Kirby in pastoral care for many years and she was also employed as a caregiver in the Anniston area. She loved all of her family and many friends. She had a most caring and giving heart. Virginia will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her. It was with pride that she belonged to the Halls Chapel C.H. Worship Center and loved her pastor. She is survived by her son, Wayne (Flora) Kirby of Clermont, GA, daughters; Rita Kirby Brooks of Oxford, AL, Janice (Lanny) Taliaferro of Madison, AL and Debra (Dennis) Seaver of Eden, NC. Grandchildren; Brandon (Laura) Kirby, Gregory (Caroline) Wheeler, Steven (Audra) Taliaferro, Anna (Greg) Harris, Amelia (Patrick) Kellam, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by both her parents, Salmon C. Dawson and Lottie Goss Dawson, husband, Douglas J. Kirby, two son-in-laws PK Brooks, Jr., and Larry F Wheeler, four sisters and 2 brothers. The family would like to extend a "Thank You" to all of the staff at Jacksonville Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and to the CNA's for their love and support to our mother. Under the circumstances of the Covid-19 the service will be available for Live Streaming. You can watch the service on Anniston Memorial Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: The American Eye Foundation at 2909 Fairgreen Street Orlando, FL 32803 Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
