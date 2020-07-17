A Memorial Service for Mrs. Virginia Matheny, 92, of Anniston, will be at 2 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Chapel of K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Tom Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Matheny passed away on July 15, 2020. Mrs. Matheny was a longtime member of the Anniston First United Methodist Church and the Carre Sunday School Class. She retired from Lee Brass in 1992 after 19 years. Mrs. Matheny was active with Hospice of East Alabama and was honored in 1994 as their Volunteer of the Year. Following her retirement, she delivered church programs to shut-ins at various nursing homes throughout the area. She felt her mission was to serve others and to brighten their days. Her happy place was working in her yard and sharing flowers with friends all over Anniston. Mrs. Matheny will be best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Mrs. Matheny is preceded in death by her son, Charles Matheny, Jr.; a sister, Violet T. Geier; and a brother, James Thomas Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Duchock, and her husband, Terry, and her grandchildren who referred to her as Ema, Melissa Matheny Nick, Megan Matheny Mossman, Mallory Matheny, Abby Duchock Barrett, and her husband, Jacob, and Jacob Duchock. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Carre Sunday School Class at Anniston First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Big Oak Ranch, P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL 35146 (www.bigoak.org
) or to the Anniston First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1789, Anniston, AL 36202 (www.annistonfirst.info
). Due to the current health order, all guests to the visitation and service are kindly requested to wear masks and social distance. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
