Oxford - A graveside service for Mrs. Virginia P. Mahaffey, 79, of Oxford, will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Jeremy Lesley will be officiating the service. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mahaffey passed away on December 23, 2019 at UAB.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Mahaffey and Shane Mahaffey (Tracie); grandchildren, Brianna Mahaffey and Shanea Mahaffey Carter (Ryan); great grandson, Sawyer Carter; siblings, Neal Pinkard, Delmus Pinkard, Geneva Telford and Shirley Doty, and a host of extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin DeWitt Mahaffey Sr.; son, Marvin DeWitt Mahaffey Jr.; parents, Wallace and Mae Pinkard, and several brothers and sisters.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Sprayberry, Jimmy Rogers, Michael Aderhold, Stacy Doty, Ricky Roszell, and Gary McCormick.

Mrs. Mahaffey was an unit secretary at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital for 25 years before her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the Church of God. Mrs. Mahaffey was a member of Echota Cherokee Tribe of Alabama.

Mrs. Mahaffey was a kind, loving woman who raised many people. She was a mother to many. She loved the Lord and serving her Savior. She enjoyed spending anytime she could with her family and spoiling her granddaughters. Mrs. Mahaffey loved fishing, camping and spending time outdoors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Law Enforcement Memorial in care of The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.

