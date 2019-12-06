Graveside service for Mrs. Virginia Ruth Kitchens-Shelnutt, 92, will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Middleton Presbyterian Cemetery in Ohatchee, behind Oak Bowery Baptist Church. Rev. Tim Wells will be officiating. Mrs. Shelnutt passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, DiAnne Hurst; and her son, Ronnie Kitchens. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Betty Ann Henderson; her son, Larry (Pam) Kitchens; her grandchildren, Todd (Laurie) Hurst, Annette Kitchens, Jason (Wendy) Kitchens, Lance (Missy) Kitchens and Casey (Scott) Clay; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Shelnutt was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ohatchee and worked for many years at McGuffie Nursing Home in Gadsden. The family would like to extend a special thanks to NHC Healthcare for their loving care during her final days. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 6, 2019