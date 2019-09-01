The Anniston Star

Virginia Swope "Jenny" Hunt

Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Obituary
Funeral service for Virginia "Jenny" Swope Hunt, age 84, will be held Tuesday, September 3, at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lineville City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 2 from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hunt passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Hunt; son, D.H. (Cindy) Hunt; 2 grandchildren, Breanna Hunt, Brittney Hunt; 2 great-grandchildren, Barrett Hunt Chambers, Anderson Hunt Chambers.
Condolences may be offered to the Hunt family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City will direct the service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 1, 2019
