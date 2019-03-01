Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Vivian Jordan. View Sign

Graveside services for Mrs. Vivian Jordan, 63, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Maple Grove Mausoleum with Rev. Anthony Chatmon officiating. Public viewing will be Friday afternoon from 2 - 7 pm Ervin Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Vivian Jordan was born to the parentage of the late Calvin Murphy and Ada Shoals on June 22 1955. She attended Anniston public schools, 12th Street Elementary and graduated from high school at Cobb High Class of 1973, the last graduating class at the high school. After graduating from high school, her stepdad was ordered to report to another military base. The family then moved to Havre de Grace, Maryland. Vivian lived there for several years and met the love of her life, Kevin, and they were later married there. At an early age, Vivian confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at Graveside services for Mrs. Vivian Jordan, 63, will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Maple Grove Mausoleum with Rev. Anthony Chatmon officiating. Public viewing will be Friday afternoon from 2 - 7 pm Ervin Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Vivian Jordan was born to the parentage of the late Calvin Murphy and Ada Shoals on June 22 1955. She attended Anniston public schools, 12th Street Elementary and graduated from high school at Cobb High Class of 1973, the last graduating class at the high school. After graduating from high school, her stepdad was ordered to report to another military base. The family then moved to Havre de Grace, Maryland. Vivian lived there for several years and met the love of her life, Kevin, and they were later married there. At an early age, Vivian confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at Smith Metropolitan Church under the leadership of Rev. Shultz. She later joined the Oak Ridge Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Anthony Chatmon. Kevin and Vivian decided to move back to her hometown, Anniston, Alabama. Vivian worked in many capacities during the years and then decided to pursue her dream, becoming a Registered Nurse. She matriculated at Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. At an early age, Vivian confessed Christ as her Lord and Savior at Smith Metropolitan Church under the leadership of Rev. Shultz. She later joined the Oak Ridge Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Anthony Chatmon. A few of her career achievements are: Alabama Federal Prison, Talladega, Alabama, Administrator Aids Clinic, Hobson City, Alabama, Local Hospice Clinic, Anniston, Alabama, Traveling Nurse in State of Alabama, until health failed. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Kevin Jordan Sr., her mother, Ada B. Shoals, her stepdad, Henry Shoals, her sisters, Virginia Wardlaw and Linda Jordan. Vivian's memories will be forever cherished by: her brothers, Calvin Murphy of Riverdale, Georgia and Herman (Brenda) Murphy of Decatur, Georgia; her sister, She'lante Shoals of Tomball, Texas; her stepson, Kevin Jordan, Jr.; her grandchildren, Malcolm, Quincy and Kane Jordan; her uncles and aunts, David and Annie Thomas, Carrie Kent, Thelma Kennedy; a special friend, Bobby Harris; and a host of special loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels Funeral Home Ervin Funeral Chapel

1518 Brown Avenue

Anniston , AL 36201

Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue
Anniston , AL 36201
(256) 237-1717
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 1, 2019

