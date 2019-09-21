Funeral service for Vivian L White Hurst, 85, Alexandria will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Haynie will be officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00pm prior to service time. Mrs. Hurst is survived by her daughter, Joyce Annette (Joseph) Prickett; son, Wayne (Tawana) Hurst; grandchildren, Mandy (R.C.) Brown, Amber (Dustin) Russell, Randy (Emily) Prickett, Whitney (Nick) Hurst; great-grandchildren, Jessica Martin, Reagan Russell, Cohen Russell, Ian Hubbard, Tenley Hubbard, Josie Prickett and Benjamin Prickett; great-great grandchild Austin Kaylor; Several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hurst is preceded in death by husband, Samuel G. Hurst; parents, Mary and Vester White; sister, Lurlene Montanye. Pallbearers will be Wayne Hurst, Joe Prickett, Randy Prickett, Dennis Johnson, Dustin Russell and Tim Hurst. Honorary pallbearers; Ladies Bible Study Class at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Vivian was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County. She worked at Wal-Mart for 18 years. She was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother who will be dearly missed. The family would like to extend special thank you to Encompass Health Hospice (Formely Alacare) specifically Randy Prickett, Rodney Garner, and Chaplain Dale Hollingsworth. Nurses; Jill Greene, Dora Childs, Rachel Freeman, Tonie Lanphere; caregivers, Renee Lehr, Carley Law, and Denise McMichael. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 21, 2019