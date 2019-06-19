The Anniston Star

Vivian Louise Dorsey

  • "Sympathy extended to Dorsey family. Stay "Dorsey Strong.""
    - Clarene Teague-Johnson
  "So sorry to hear of your loss. My sympathies go out..."
    - Gloria Steagall
  • "So Sorry For Your Loss."
    - phronia christian
Memorial service for Vivian Louise Dorsey 74, will be Saturday, June 22, at 11 am at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Titus Roberson, officiating. Ms. Dorsey passed away on June 16, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her daughter: Katrina L. Dorsey; siblings: Horace (Linda) Dorsey, Cathy Dorsey, Wilma (Alphonso, Sr.) Royal, Paula Dorsey, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton Otto, Sr. and Mavis Rittenhouse Dorsey, siblings, Robert Allen Dorsey, Mary Harris, Carlton O. Dorsey, Jr., Jacqueline Dorsey Keith. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019
