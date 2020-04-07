Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Love. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Love passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. A private graveside service was held Sunday, April 5, 2020. Mrs. Love is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harris Love; her parents, Raymond and Willie Lusk; and beloved brother, Morgan Lusk. Mrs. Love was a native of Calhoun county, living in the Nances Creek area most of her life. She was a member of the Nances Creek Baptist Church for over 30 years. She loved her community and wonderful neighbors. Mrs. Love Received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Jacksonville State University. She was a retired educator who loved reading, animals, and the outdoors. Mrs. Love is survived by Two brothers, Tony Lusk (Betty) of Piedmont; and Mike Lusk of Jacksonville. Three Children, Teresa Day (Rendall) of Anniston; Ricky Love (Barbra) of Jacksonville; and Susan Haney (Mickey) of Munford. Seven Grandchildren, Rachel Robison (Brian) of Talkeetna, Alaska; Hannah Rabin (Emilien) of Austin, Texas; Caleb Day of Talkeetna, Alaska; Samuel Love of Jacksonville; Maggie Love of Piedmont; Catie Hamilton (Chris) of Jacksonville; and Nick Haney (Mary) of Meridianville, Al. Eleven great grandchildren, Farah and Soren Robison; Lucas and Theo Rabin; Kaleb, Mitchell, and Isaac Williford; Tucker and Will Hamilton; and Roy and Rose Haney. She is also survived by special cousins Jeff Almaroad and Charlotte Bell, as well as, several beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like extend a special thank you to her nurses from Kindred Hospice and the staff of the Jacksonville Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her honor to White Plains Volunteer Fire Department or Nances Creek Baptist Church. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

