W D Player
Graveside service for Minister W D Player 66, will be Tuesday, August 4, at 11 am at the Eden Hills Cemetery with Apostle Dr. Margaret McDill, officiating. Minister Player passed away on July 27, 2020. Mr. Player retired for Boozer Beam. He was a member of Miracle Prayer House Cathedral. Survivors include his wife: Sally R. Player, his sons: Walter (Fashionette) Player, Paul (Shanikka) Player, and Gabriel Player; grandchildren: Paul O. Player, Jr., Jacob A. Player, Simon P. Player and Arabella R. Player, sister in-law: Jenny Seals, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blois Player and Queen Estelle Nix, brothers, George Seals and Jimmie T. Seals. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eden Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
