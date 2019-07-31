W. Eugene Hughes passed away on July 28th, 2019 to go to Heaven with the Savior our Lord. Mr. Hughes was born on April 17th, 1942 in Birmingham, Al. At the age of 10, he and his family moved to Oxford where he finished his education. Eugene was in the class of 1960 of Oxford High School. Funeral services for Mr. Hughes were held on July 30th, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home. Burial services were held at Oxford Memorial Gardens. Eugene has one son Leland E Hughes; a grandson, Leland W. Hughes; a granddaughter, A. Nichole George, and two great grandsons, Jace George and Grayson George. Mr. Hughes was very proud of his family and loved them very much. Mr. Hughes has different business interests in his life including paint and body repair for over 30 years. He also sold mobile homes, cars and trucks. Mr. Hughes loved the outdoors, Mother Nature, fishing, hunting, and sports. He loved all programs and sports at the University of Alabama. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Inez Hughes. Special thanks to Dr. Moore and staff for years of great care. Also special thanks to friend Lisa. Mr. Hughes will be greatly missed by family, many friends, and relatives. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on July 31, 2019