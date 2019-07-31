Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Eugene Hughes. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Send Flowers Obituary

W. Eugene Hughes passed away on July 28th, 2019 to go to Heaven with the Savior our Lord. Mr. Hughes was born on April 17th, 1942 in Birmingham, Al. At the age of 10, he and his family moved to Oxford where he finished his education. Eugene was in the class of 1960 of Oxford High School. Funeral services for Mr. Hughes were held on July 30th, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home. Burial services were held at Oxford Memorial Gardens. Eugene has one son Leland E Hughes; a grandson, Leland W. Hughes; a granddaughter, A. Nichole George, and two great grandsons, Jace George and Grayson George. Mr. Hughes was very proud of his family and loved them very much. Mr. Hughes has different business interests in his life including paint and body repair for over 30 years. He also sold mobile homes, cars and trucks. Mr. Hughes loved the outdoors, Mother Nature, fishing, hunting, and sports. He loved all programs and sports at the University of Alabama. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Inez Hughes. Special thanks to Dr. Moore and staff for years of great care. Also special thanks to friend Lisa. Mr. Hughes will be greatly missed by family, many friends, and relatives. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 W. Eugene Hughes passed away on July 28th, 2019 to go to Heaven with the Savior our Lord. Mr. Hughes was born on April 17th, 1942 in Birmingham, Al. At the age of 10, he and his family moved to Oxford where he finished his education. Eugene was in the class of 1960 of Oxford High School. Funeral services for Mr. Hughes were held on July 30th, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home. Burial services were held at Oxford Memorial Gardens. Eugene has one son Leland E Hughes; a grandson, Leland W. Hughes; a granddaughter, A. Nichole George, and two great grandsons, Jace George and Grayson George. Mr. Hughes was very proud of his family and loved them very much. Mr. Hughes has different business interests in his life including paint and body repair for over 30 years. He also sold mobile homes, cars and trucks. Mr. Hughes loved the outdoors, Mother Nature, fishing, hunting, and sports. He loved all programs and sports at the University of Alabama. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Inez Hughes. Special thanks to Dr. Moore and staff for years of great care. Also special thanks to friend Lisa. Mr. Hughes will be greatly missed by family, many friends, and relatives. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close