Public viewing for Mr. Wade Knight, 59, will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1 pm - 3 pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Mr. Knight died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Georgia. Treasured memories of Wade will be forever cherished by: his wife, Pamalar Cooley Knight ; his sons, Walter (Amber) Knight of Talladega, Alabama, Willie Cooley of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Christopher (Jamie) Cooley of Lincoln, Alabama; his daughter, Stacey (Jermaine) Cooley of Jacksonville, Alabama; his brother-in-law, Stanton (Linda) Cooley of Raleigh, North Carolina; his sisters-in-law, Debra Sanders of Birmingham, Alabama, Delease (Robert) Cooley of Anniston, Alabama and Wanda (Ricky) Cunningham of Anniston, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by: his mother, Ruth Beatrice Greene; his father, Jessie Harrod; and his grandmother, Myrtle Swain.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 14, 2020