Wallace Haynes of Ohatchee, Alabama passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019 at Gadsden Regional at the age of 87.

Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Ragan Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thurman and Eula Mae Haynes, two sisters, Mary Lois Haynes and Ruth Weathington, and brother, Billy Joe Haynes.

He is survived by his two sons, Tony Haynes (Donna) and Bruce Haynes (Tammy) and two daughters, Beverly Haynes and Sheila Darlene Pruitt (Mike); grandchildren, Tonia Hargett, Brandi Lawless (Clayton), Sina Buse (Fred), Cody Haynes (Sophia), Anna Lee Weathers (Jordan), Will Haynes (Melodie), Sarah Waller, Caitlin Haynes, Mary Elizabeth Haynes, and Karly Haynes; great-grandchildren, Haley Hargett, Brady Pitts, Emma Pitts, Colt Haynes, Mijia Brooks, Anastasia Brooks, Ada Weathers, Harper Weathers, Levi Buse and Warner Haynes.

Pallbearers will be Mike Pruitt, Clayton Lawless, Michael "Fred" Buse, Cody Haynes, Jordan Weathers, Will Haynes, Brady Pitts, Colt Haynes.

To his family, he was a father, grandfather (Pawpaw) and great-grandfather. To most in our community, he will be remembered as a regular at our local Jacks Restaurant, where his order was known before he made it to the counter. He greeted everyone with a funny smile and his two-handed wave as they made their way through the drive-thru.

Wallace was a man of many talents. He was a preacher, salesman, farmer, and country music singer who appeared on the Country Boy Eddie morning show many times. He enjoyed watching his Auburn Tigers, raising beagles, rabbit hunting, and watching Tom and Jerry with a bowl of Frosted Flakes in hand.

Wallace Haynes was one-of-a-kind. To know him was to love him. Though his jokes were quirky, his smile was contagious, and his laugh could fill a room. He leaves his family with many happy and loving memories. Wallace Haynes, you brought joy and light to all of our days.

