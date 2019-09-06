A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Walter "Rex" Brown, 83, will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Mr. Brown died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Peggy Brown of Ohatchee; his daughter, Tonya (Daniel) Walker of White Plains; two grandchildren, Trey and Kyle Coffee of White Plains; two step-grandchildren, Samantha Walker (Austin) Kirk of Virginia and Jakob Walker of Vincent; three brothers, Eddie (Phyllis) Brown of Ohatchee, Hascal (Donna) Brown of Alexandria and Royce (Carol) Brown of Pleasant Valley; one sister, Elaine (Larry) Fonden of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews; and his four-legged babies, Izzy and Tater. Mr. Brown retired from the Anniston Army Depot after working faithfully for 28 years. He was a truck driver in Ammunitions and loved his job. Mr. Brown enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan. He also loved Alabama football; ROLL TIDE! To his family he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and to his friends he was an excellent friend. Mr. Brown was a good man who had a huge heart. He was kind to everyone. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Vaden and Vessie McCormick Brown; five brothers, Joel Brown, Curtis Brown, Doyce Brown, Maeford Brown and Artie Brown; two sisters, Geraldine Lehr and Myra Curvin; and his son-in-law, Georgie Coffee. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to a . The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedysis Hopsice and his nurse, Charity Christopher, for their continued support and care. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 6, 2019