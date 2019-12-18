Walter G. Brown, 91, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Mr. Brown retired from Blue Mountain Industries. Walter is preceded in death by his wife, Dura Brown, sons, Frankie and Ronnie Brown. Survived by his sons, Edward Brown of Alexandria, AL., and Larry(Kathy) Brown of Hopewell, AL., daughters, Brenda Hicks of Blue Mountain and Sonya Cummings of Jackson TN., sisters, Lois Cheatwood and Ruth Freeman, grandchildren, Chris Brown, Amye Prater, Landon Brown, Lacey Brown, Aaron Brown, Courtney Roberts, Haley Cummings, and Mallory Cummings, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Crumley's Chapel Church of God with visitation from 1:00 PM -2:00 PM at Crumley's Chapel Church of God. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Mr. Brown was a resident most of his life of Blue Mountain. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 18, 2019