Service Information Anniston Funeral Service 630 South Wilmer Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-236-0319

Funeral service for Rev. Dr. Walter James Turner Jr. 70, will be Sunday, December 8, at 2pm at the Greater Thankful Baptist Church where Rev. Byron Jackson, pastor and Rev. William S. Fields, officiating. Interment will be on Monday, December 9, in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Manchester, GA. Rev. Turner passed away on December 2, 2019. Rev. Turner's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Public viewing will be today at Mt. Liberty Baptist Church 11am - 5pm, the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Invisible. Burial Ceremony 5 - 6pm, A wake will be from 6-8pm at the church. Monday viewing will be noon -1pm est in the New Hope Baptist Church in Manchester, GA. He attended MCT (Meriwether County Training School), graduated from Alabama State University and also from The University of Montevallo. Rev. Turner served as an educator in varying roles from English teacher, assistant principal, and principal in Coosa County Schools, Sylacauga City Schools, Meriwether County (GA) schools, and Anniston City Schools. Rev. Turner served as Pastor of Mount Liberty Baptist Church, Anniston for the last 26 years. Survivors include his mother: Alberta Turner; his daughter: Meagan (Steven) Sweat; grandsons: Kamryn Richey, Maddox Sweatt; siblings: Gloria Turner (Henry), Angela Burgos, Mary Rosser (David), Vera Veal (Frankie), Larry Turner (Belinda), Willie Russell (Barbara) and Albert Turner (Caroline), other relatives and friends. Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 7, 2019

