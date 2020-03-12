Walton Kelley Brown was born at Citizen's Hospital, Talladega, AL in 1949 and left this life on March 11, 2020 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham, AL. He was 70 years old. He was known around Clay County as Wart, Waldo, Golden Toe Waldo, and in media circles as Walt Brown. Walt was number 41 on the Clay County High School football team in the 1960's and was noted as a "kicking expert" in the 1967 yearbook. He was especially proud when the CCHS panthers won a game by one point that he had kicked. Walt received an Associate in Science degree from Southern Union State Junior College. He was a lifelong Auburn fan, any sport, any time. He graduated from Auburn University in 1975 with a degree in Education. Always a music fanatic, Walt loved the world of radio. He entertained his listening audience on-air for 50+ years from Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. He was a restored Christian, a constant jokester, and was one-of-a-kind, leaving this world without! A confirmed bachelor, Walt was preceded in death by his father Clyde F. Brown in 1954 and by his mother, Willie Pearle Kelley Brown Atkisson, in 2008. He is survived by one sister, Helen Brown (Rodney) Rardin, a niece, Angela R. (Dana) Tucker, and two great-nephews, Colby and Blaine Tucker, as well as a variety of extended family, friends and his faithful Jack Russell Terrier, "Greta". There will be a visitation at Benefield Funeral Home of Ashland, 85499 Highway 9, Ashland, Alabama 36251 on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. followed by a graveside service at the Ashland City Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. conducted by Edwin M. Carpenter, minister. Pallbearers will be Koven L. Brown, Mark Carpenter, Arthur Mann, Larry Burks, Charles Kelley and Max Tomlin. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the or the Ashland Church of Christ. Benefield Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at benefieldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 12, 2020