Funeral Services for Wanda Faye Smith will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 until the service time at 2:00.
Mrs. Smith is predeceased by her parents James Arthur and Vera Phillips, Brothers Royle Dean Phillips, Eugene Phillips; Sister, Sara Joe Sprayberry; Daughter Pamela Lynn Smith.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband, Mark Smith; Daughter Kelli Smith; Son, Phillip Smith (Lynn); Grandchildren, Lydia Smith, Stephen Smith, Stepbrothers Charles Cole, Harold Cole, Stepsisters and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith was born in Clay County Alabama near Delta on April 12, 1940 and moved to Calhoun county in 1953. She was a graduate of Walter Wellborn High School. Mrs. Smith married her high school sweetheart Mark Smith on December 20, 1958. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice, Signature In Home Care (Linda Baker), Teresa Buchanan, Anita Hearn, Cancer Care Center of Anniston and the neighbors of Bynum Acres Subdivision.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
"The Perfect Tribute"
256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 17, 2019