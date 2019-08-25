Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Frances Griffith Hammond will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Church on the Rock with Dr. Randy Hayes officiating.
Mrs. Hammond passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at CHI St. Luke's Medical Center hospital in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Hammond was born and raised in Anniston, Alabama and was a resident of Houston, Texas for over 30 years. She spent her days caring for children and her legacy will live on in the lives of those she nurtured over the years and the mothers she mentored.
She was an incredibly loving and giving wife, mother, and Nana, and will be greatly missed.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Robert "Bob" Hammond of Houston, Texas, formerly of Anniston; one daughter, Laurabeth Gonzalez and husband, Adrian of Houston, Texas; two granddaughters, Emma Grace and Elly Marie; two sisters, Darlene Wilson and husband, Bill of Lincoln, and Melody Shumaker of Eastaboga; one brother, Eddie Griffith and wife, Sue of Anniston.
Mrs. Hammond is preceded in death by her father, James Griffith; mother, Mary Shaner; and two sisters, Teresa Rollins and Carol Griffith.
Flowers are welcome but we encourage you to donate to in honor of Mrs. Wanda Hammond.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 25, 2019