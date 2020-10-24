Wilbur Bernard ("Dub") Nolen, II, 68, passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020, in Anniston, Alabama. Mr. Nolen was born in Birmingham, Alabama on November 6, 1951, the second of four sons born to the late Cdr. Dan Richard Nolen, U.S.N. (Retired) of Ashland, Alabama and the late Lenora Dempsey Mathews of Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Frederick Military Academy in Portsmouth, Virginia and graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia. Thereafter, he obtained both a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree and a Master of Science (M.S.) degree from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. After college graduation, Mr. Nolen spent his professional life in and around the Calhoun County, Alabama communities he loved: Jacksonville and Anniston. He was a self-employed businessperson, "serial" entrepreneur, business creator and builder throughout his professional career. He worked long hours by the sweat of his brow throughout his life and his creativity and business acumen - combined with his unique talent, vision, and ability to focus his attention on difference-making detail - which can only be understood by a master craftsman in the high-quality construction and building business - made him truly peerless in his profession. The family businesses he co-founded - and literally helped build with his own hands - included Brothers and The Crossroads in Jacksonville, Alabama, as well as The Peerless Saloon and Grille, which is located in one of the most architecturally and historically significant structures in the city of Anniston, Alabama. The Peerless Saloon - reputed to be one of the oldest bar businesses in Alabama - and the other entertainment venues he owned - helped bring notoriety to Calhoun County and featured nationally-renowned musical acts and they have even been the setting of national cinema studio feature films. Throughout his life, Mr. Nolen was an avid outdoorsman and nature enthusiast. He was also a life-long environmental activist before his time - both in his businesses and in his communities, including his having served on a state-wide environmental board. Mr. Nolen was an active and devoted member of Dearmanville United Methodist Church and he was also an involved and long-time supporter of the Anniston YMCA. Mr. Nolen was preceded in death by his grandparents: his namesake, Judge Wilbur Bernard Nolen, Sr., and Kathleen Moody Nolen of Ashland, Alabama, and the late Harry Young Dempsey, Sr., of Piedmont Springs, Alabama, and the late Nellie Bomar Adams, of Jacksonville, Alabama. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Watts Nolen, a stepson, Rob Tucker (Alicia), two stepdaughters, Sunshine Tucker and Stacy Braden, and his step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers: Dan R. Nolen, Jr. (Joan), Atlanta, Georgia; Richard M. Nolen, Sr. (Alice), Atlanta, Georgia; and Nelson P. Nolen (Caroline), Atlanta, Georgia. Other survivors include his five nieces and nephews: Dan R. Nolen, III; Margaret Nolen Palori (Michael); Nicholas T. Nolen; Richard M. Nolen, Jr.; and Elizabeth A. Nolen, as well as two grandnephews: Dan R. Nolen, IV, and Milo V. Palori. Dub Nolen loved his God; he loved his family; he loved his friends; he loved his life; he loved his community and he loved his country. He had life-long close friends from all walks of life; he never met a stranger, and he treated everyone he knew or met with dignity, respect, humor and positive goodwill. He was known and loved for his empathy for the less fortunate, charity for the needy, and for his devotion and loyalty to his family and friends. He had the huge heart of a "gentle giant", and his legendary sincerity, strength and devotion to putting the interests of others before himself endeared him to all. Throughout his life, his nieces and nephews affectionately and lovingly referred to him as "our favorite - Uncle Dub". A memorial service for Mr. Nolen will be held in Anniston, Alabama at a later date at a yet to be determined venue. An announcement from the family will be forthcoming. The family would also like to ask that, in lieu of flowers, memorials in his name be made to: First United Methodist Church of Ashland, Alabama, 83192 Hwy 9, P.O. Box 305 Ashland, Alabama 36251 Tel.: 256-354-2267 Email: ashlandfumc @gmail.com
