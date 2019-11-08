Memorial service for Wilbur Ray "Red" Adams, 93, of Munford will be 2:30 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1521 Abel Rd., Delta AL, with Rev. Pete Haynes and Rev. Josh Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mr. Adams passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mamie Elizabeth Mullally Adams; five children, Sandra (Michael) Rowe of Lanett, Connie (Sammy) Pressley of Munford, Susie (Jerry) Smith of Munford, Janie Clay of Munford and Marla (Kyle) Ponder of Talladega; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Brothers, Stacy Turner, Samantha Pressley, Chris Smith, Katie Del Carmen, Brent Rowe, Tiffany Watson, Holly Alldredge, Dean Ponder, and Keaton Clay; fifteen great grandchildren; two brothers, Gene Adams of Enterprise and Johnny Adams of Chattanooga. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Knox Adams and Nancy Jane (Hughes) Adams of Munford; and his brother, Carlis Adams of Munford. Mr. Adams was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Delta, Alabama. He was a World War II veteran and an avid goat lover. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family. Mr. Adams will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital, or Macedonia Baptist Church building fund. Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 8, 2019