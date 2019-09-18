Wilford O'Neil Bickel of Alpine, Al. passed away September 14, 2019. His family will have a memorial service at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Flinn Gregory officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service also at Usrey Funeral Home in Talladega. Mr. Bickel is survived by his wife, Joanie; son, Orrin (Rhonda) Bickel; sister, Ikey (Flinn) Gregory and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Jeannette Bickel, both of Auburn, Al. Wilford graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Chemistry, his interests included hand making jewelry, making household items from wood turning, a photographer and loved horseback trail riding. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will be directing the service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 18, 2019