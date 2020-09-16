Willard "Larry" Grizzard, of Oxford, AL, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents Jessie "J" Grizzard and Melba Edwards Grizzard, and sister Myra Grizzard Wofford. He leaves behind a wife, Liza Espanola Grizzard, four siblings and their families: Terry Grizzard (Jan), Gerald Grizzard (Sylvia), Wanda Grizzard Yancey (Dwayne) and Susan Grizzard Young (Bill); and five adult children and their families: Melanie Grizzard Richards (William, Annamarie, Breanna, Gabrielle), Mark Grizzard (Vicki, Ryan, Abigail, Kyleigh), Matthew Grizzard (Jenny, Izabella, Leonardo), Jonathan Grizzard (Annabel, Josh), and Myra Grizzard. Born in 1942, Larry spent his childhood days in the Oxford-Anniston area. While raising a family and working full-time, he managed to earn a college degree, and eventually join the Foreign Service, from which he retired as a Senior officer. His work led him and his family around the world, where he positively impacted the lives of so many others. Larry received several awards, including honors from the President of the United States, for his service and dedication. As the oldest of six children, Larry was always family-oriented, and loved an excuse to get family and friends together. Even though his work took him to exotic destinations, he always came home to Alabama. He loved to entertain, and after his retirement, Larry, his wife Liza, and daughter Myra, became well-known for their big annual Christmas parties and award-winning decorative displays. From a young age, Larry put his heart and soul into every task he was given. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, and repeatedly put the needs of his siblings, family, and friends above his own. From humble beginnings, Larry's work ethic, perseverance, and love and compassion for others built a career and life of which Larry and his family could be proud. He was a strong advocate for his children to make something of themselves and make a difference in the world. Larry will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store