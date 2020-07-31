1/1
William "Bill" Giddens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Service for William "Bill" Giddens, 87 of Anniston will be 11:00 am, July 31, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Funeral Home with Brother Judson Blewster officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Mr. Giddens is survived by his children, Douglas Giddens (Patti), Will Giddens, Deborah Webb, Linda Gritsch (Gunter); step children, Glen Sears (Reesa), Anita Tipp (Tom) and Viki Sears; grandchildren, Casey Germik (Neil), Brad Giddens, Kellie Hoban (Bobby), Thomas Webb, Matthew Blewster, Judson Blewster (Megan), Lori Mink (Chris), Aaron Gritch (Amanda) and Morgan Goss; and 12 great grandchildren. Mr. Giddens is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Frances Giddens, daughter, Becky McNeil, grandson, Timothy Giddens, granddaughter, Emily Giddens; brothers, Dale Giddens, Doug Giddens, and Dick Giddens. Mr. Giddens was born in Flint Michigan and was the first son of Judson and Della Giddens. He stated as a radio DJ in the early 1950's and moved to Calhoun County in 1956. He worked at WANA, WDNG and then K98 until his retirement in 1998. Mr. Giddens was a World Traveler, a lifelong Democrat, an avid ballroom dancer and a member of the Chicken Club. In his retirement years he and his wife Frances traveled extensively worldwide by cruise ship and tour bus, from St. Petersburg, Russia into Beijing China, from Greenland to the Panama Canal. He visited thought out Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and Major Attraction in the U.S. Online condolences may be made to www. graybrownservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved