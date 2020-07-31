Funeral Service for William "Bill" Giddens, 87 of Anniston will be 11:00 am, July 31, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Funeral Home with Brother Judson Blewster officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Mr. Giddens is survived by his children, Douglas Giddens (Patti), Will Giddens, Deborah Webb, Linda Gritsch (Gunter); step children, Glen Sears (Reesa), Anita Tipp (Tom) and Viki Sears; grandchildren, Casey Germik (Neil), Brad Giddens, Kellie Hoban (Bobby), Thomas Webb, Matthew Blewster, Judson Blewster (Megan), Lori Mink (Chris), Aaron Gritch (Amanda) and Morgan Goss; and 12 great grandchildren. Mr. Giddens is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Frances Giddens, daughter, Becky McNeil, grandson, Timothy Giddens, granddaughter, Emily Giddens; brothers, Dale Giddens, Doug Giddens, and Dick Giddens. Mr. Giddens was born in Flint Michigan and was the first son of Judson and Della Giddens. He stated as a radio DJ in the early 1950's and moved to Calhoun County in 1956. He worked at WANA, WDNG and then K98 until his retirement in 1998. Mr. Giddens was a World Traveler, a lifelong Democrat, an avid ballroom dancer and a member of the Chicken Club. In his retirement years he and his wife Frances traveled extensively worldwide by cruise ship and tour bus, from St. Petersburg, Russia into Beijing China, from Greenland to the Panama Canal. He visited thought out Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and Major Attraction in the U.S. Online condolences may be made to www. graybrownservice.com