Funeral services for William Blake Parker, age 88, of Wedowee will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church in Woodland, AL, with Rev. David Watson and Dan Strain officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends at Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon on Saturday before services begin. Mr. Parker passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Mary Herren; one daughter, Anita Kay (Bob) Lees of Stuart, FL; one son, William E. (Alyson) Parker of Alexandria, VA; three grandchildren, Kristin Lees, Ashlynn Parker, and Addison Parker; and one brother, James Sherrell Parker of Auburn. Pallbearers will be Jim Parker, Jack Herren, Phillip Pannell, David Pannell, Kwang Edeker, Scott Pitts, and Rob Lees. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Hill, Doug Sutton, Jeff Stewart, Jerry Traylor, and Dwight Henderson. A Wedowee, Alabama, native, Mr. Parker was born on February 5, 1931, the son of James Loyd Parker and Nellie Rue Fincher. He was an Auburn University graduate and had been employed as a soil scientist with the United States Department of Agriculture. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 21941 Highway 48, Woodland, AL 36280. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 23, 2019