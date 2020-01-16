William David Krause of Navarre, FL and Heflin, AL, was born on February 20, 1924 and died on December 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter David Krause and Helen K. Engle of Columbus, OH and by his wife Sarah Carter Krause of Heflin, AL. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Bradbury Krause of Navarre, FL: son Michael (Diane) Krause of Edgartown, MA: brother Walter Richard Krause of Royalston, MA: step daughter Jami Davis of Navarre, FL and two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He attended Ohio State University majoring in Chemical Engineering and was a member of the Ohio State Marching Band. During WWII, he served as an instructor in the US Army Chemical Warfare Service, stationed at Camp Siebert in Gadsden, AL, and later in Indiana. After the war he resided in Heflin, AL until 2014. He was a Registered Civil Engineer and Surveyor, and over his career worked at engineering firms in Anniston and Huntsville AL, and eventually retired from the US Army Anniston Ordinance Depot. Bill was an avid photographer, a contributing writer and photographer for the Anniston Star newspaper, a deacon and member of the choir in the Heflin Baptist Church, Scoutmaster of Troop 206 in the late 50's and early 60's, served on the board of the Cleburne County Nursing Home and was active in numerous civic organizations in Heflin. Throughout his life, Bill was servant of Christ. He was a loving husband with a kind and gentle soul. He was always dignified, yet humble. He will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be planned for later in the year. Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 16, 2020