William Dennis Simmons, 43, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randall Moore, Rev. James Owens, and Rev. Brandon Owens officiating. Burial will follow in Verdons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Daughter - Ana Simmons, Son - Justin Simmons, Grandchild - Sophie Mae Simmons, Sister - Denise (Buddy) Turner, Sister - Deneen (Rick) Cash, Sister - Dale McElroy, Parents - William Manious & Jo Simmons, Fur baby - Little Ann, Nieces - Sierra Lashbrode, Camaron Turner, Crystella Turner, Cesley, &, Corianna Turner, Nephews - Carter, Dakota, & Dustin Turner, Caleb Wilke, Landon & Caleb McElroy, Alex & Elliot Cash Pallbearers will be: Dustin Turner, Dakota Turner, Caleb McElroy, Landon McElroy, Alex Cash, Elliot Cash, Michael Fordham, Jonathan Embry, and Mark Carver. Honorary pallbearers will be: Pam Kimbrell, Jerry & Anita Stamps, and Boyd McMurrary. Dennis attended Ranburne High School and worked with his father in their family owned hardwood floor business and was known as the Trickum Valley Lawnmower Man, until he became disabled then he began hand crating custom wood pieces. He was our beloved son, father, and brother and was considered the "Fun Uncle". Dennis was very free hearted and loved doing for others. Dennis was preceded in death by his niece, Tara Desireé Turner. Visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on June 14, 2019