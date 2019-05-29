William Dickert Powers, age 92, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was born March 2, 1926 in Anniston Alabama to William Weldon Powers and Emma Dickert Powers. Bill grew up in Anniston before going to work in Hawaii at the age of 17. After returning to Anniston and completing high school, he joined the US Navy and served 2 years during World War 2. He returned from the war attended Georgia Tech. During a hiatus from Georgia Tech, Bill worked for a year in Alaska and a year in England. He returned to Georgia Tech and completed a degree in Electrical Engineering. Bill married Helen Waid Powers in June of 1955. They lived in Florida for 4 years before moving to Huntsville, Alabama where he worked for NASA. After their children entered college, they lived a year in Greece, 4 years in Turkey and 4 years in Spain before returning home. Always filled with wanderlust, Bill and Helen traveled to six continents. They shared a love for travel, fine dining and making friends around the world. Bill is survived by his children, Terry Powers and Richard Powers, grandchildren, Michelle Vincent and Allen Powers, and a great grandchild, Gavin Kelley. We will be celebrating his life with a graveside service at Edgemont Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 29, 2019