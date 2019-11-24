Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Donald Minton. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for William Donald Minton, 94, will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ingram officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 – 2 p.m. Mr. Minton passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his children, Donna Schwartz (Bernard) of Midway, Kentucky, Ken Minton (Jane), Randy Minton (Gina) and Danny Joe Minton all of Piedmont; grandchildren, Shane Lawler (Nikki), Brandon Lawler, Wesley Minton (Maggie), Addie Jane Minton, Sara Beth Minton, Connor Minton (Amber) and Nickie Souleyrette; great-grandchildren, Gavin Lawler, Oliver Minton, Aidan Wrobel and Leah Wrobel; several nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Angel. Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends. Mr. Minton was a Cherokee County native and was a former resident of Detroit, Michigan where he retired as a machinist. After his retirement he returned to Piedmont where he was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was a U. S. Navy WWII veteran, was a master gardener and enjoyed selling his vegetables at the farmers market. Mr. Minton was a faithful breakfast customer at the Huddle House for over 25 years, was a dedicated Boy Scout leader for over 12 years, was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Mr. Minton was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Grimes Minton; and siblings, Clifford Minton, Lendol Bryan, Opal Johnson, Oliver Minton, Clara Bell Doss, Mary Alice Gresham, Dean Smart and Johnnie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O.Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Piedmont Athletic Boosters Club, 750 Thomas Bible Memorial Drive, Piedmont, AL 36272 or any veterans . Funeral service for William Donald Minton, 94, will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ingram officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Piedmont Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 12 – 2 p.m. Mr. Minton passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his children, Donna Schwartz (Bernard) of Midway, Kentucky, Ken Minton (Jane), Randy Minton (Gina) and Danny Joe Minton all of Piedmont; grandchildren, Shane Lawler (Nikki), Brandon Lawler, Wesley Minton (Maggie), Addie Jane Minton, Sara Beth Minton, Connor Minton (Amber) and Nickie Souleyrette; great-grandchildren, Gavin Lawler, Oliver Minton, Aidan Wrobel and Leah Wrobel; several nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Angel. Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends. Mr. Minton was a Cherokee County native and was a former resident of Detroit, Michigan where he retired as a machinist. After his retirement he returned to Piedmont where he was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was a U. S. Navy WWII veteran, was a master gardener and enjoyed selling his vegetables at the farmers market. Mr. Minton was a faithful breakfast customer at the Huddle House for over 25 years, was a dedicated Boy Scout leader for over 12 years, was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Mr. Minton was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Grimes Minton; and siblings, Clifford Minton, Lendol Bryan, Opal Johnson, Oliver Minton, Clara Bell Doss, Mary Alice Gresham, Dean Smart and Johnnie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O.Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Piedmont Athletic Boosters Club, 750 Thomas Bible Memorial Drive, Piedmont, AL 36272 or any veterans . Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.