William E. "Bill" Merritt Jr.

Obituary
William E. "Bill" Merritt Jr., age 66, passed away on January 9, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He deeply loved his family, all animals and the Crimson Tide.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Bill was a graduate of Huffman High School and UAB. He was a career driven man who worked 30 years at APAC and 10 years at Good Hope Contracting.
He leaves behind his wife, Charline Wilson Merritt; daughter, Trumi Merritt Wilkinson (David); grandson, Matthew Wilkinson; granddaughter, Meg Wilkinson; sister, Sharon Smith; niece, Stacey Smith; nephew, Frank Smith; great-nephew, Michael Smith.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville, Alabama.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 12, 2020
