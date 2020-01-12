The Anniston Star

William E. "Bill" Merritt Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Charleen and Family, y'all are in our prayers.Bill was a..."
    - John and Jennifer Brown
Service Information
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
5360 Deerfoot Prkwy
Trussville, AL
35173
(205)-655-3444
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
5360 Deerfoot Prkwy
Trussville, AL 35173
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home
5360 Deerfoot Prkwy
Trussville, AL 35173
Obituary
William E. "Bill" Merritt Jr., age 66, passed away on January 9, 2020 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He deeply loved his family, all animals and the Crimson Tide.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Bill was a graduate of Huffman High School and UAB. He was a career driven man who worked 30 years at APAC and 10 years at Good Hope Contracting.
He leaves behind his wife, Charline Wilson Merritt; daughter, Trumi Merritt Wilkinson (David); grandson, Matthew Wilkinson; granddaughter, Meg Wilkinson; sister, Sharon Smith; niece, Stacey Smith; nephew, Frank Smith; great-nephew, Michael Smith.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM at Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville, Alabama.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 12, 2020
