William E. (Bill) Tomlinson, 82, passed away at his home on May 9, 2019. He worked for AT&T as an Engineer/Manager in Little Rock, Arkansas for 33 years, attended Arkansas Military Academy and was an Officer for the Arkansas National Guard. He served as Commissioner of the North Little Rock Boys' Baseball League, having coached for 16 years. Many will remember him as an avid sports fan at Jacksonville High School. He was a loyal friend and will be sorely missed by his Bridge Club members. He is survived by his wife Ada of 64 years, a brother, Al Cates of Hot Springs, AR, a sister, Tammy Shaw of Lonoke, AR, two sons Johnny Tomlinson of Rockwall, TX and Chuck (Debbie) Tomlinson of Jacksonville, AL, seven grandchildren Sarah Frederick (Allen) of Lawton, OK, Cash Tomlinson (Whitney) of North Little Rock, AR, Ben, Dan and Sam (Lauren) Tomlinson of Jacksonville, AL., Heather Tomlinson (John) and Jennifer (Alberto) Mier of Rockwall, TX, eight great-grandchildren, Allauna, Courtnie, Breauna, Riley, Hailey, Audrey, Hunter and Harrison and one great-great-grand Daughter EllieRu. The family will receive guests at home, 1305 Eagle Crest Blvd., Jacksonville, AL, on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Graveside memorial will be in Jacksonville, Arkansas at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers: Stephen Sillers Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306