Funeral service for William E. Varner "Weedy" 70, will be Tuesday, March 24, at noon at Ohatchee First Missionary Baptist Church with Rev.. Michael Massey, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ohatchee First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Varner passed away on March 15, 2020 at Noland Hospital. Mr. Varner's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. He worked at M & H Value for 29 years, he was a member of the Elks Lodge #1668, the Easy Riders Motorcycle Club, he was an entrepreneur, co owner of Varner Bail Bonding Company and P&L Clothing Store in Anniston. Survivors includ his wife Mary Varner; children: Williams L. Varner, Aijohn Varner, Pauline Varner (April Ellis); grandchildren: Raymond and Lemond Gay, Mason Varner, Tobias Ellis; son in-law: Phabian Gay; siblings: Charles Varner, Helen Willis, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded by his parents, George and Erma Jean Varner, son, William E. Varner, Jr., siblings, George Varner, Jr., Delorise Coleman, Godson, Devon Young. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 21, 2020