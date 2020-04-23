A celebration of life for William Edward "Ed" Dempsey, 85, of Anniston, will be at a later date.
Mr. Dempsey passed away on Tuesday in Georgia.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis Dempsey and wife Jennifer and Terry Dempsey and wife Sandra. Three grandchildren, Conner Dempsey, Cameron Dempsey and Briea Dempsey, two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Dempsey is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Dempsey.
Mr. Dempsey was a native of Calhoun County. He was a graduate of Anniston High School Class of 1953. Mr. Dempsey was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Mr. Dempsey was a retired truck driver for National Gypsum after 20 years of service.
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 23, 2020