The Anniston Star

William Edward "Ed" Dempsey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward "Ed" Dempsey.
Service Information
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL
362014651
(256)-236-3441
Obituary
Send Flowers

A celebration of life for William Edward "Ed" Dempsey, 85, of Anniston, will be at a later date.
Mr. Dempsey passed away on Tuesday in Georgia.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis Dempsey and wife Jennifer and Terry Dempsey and wife Sandra. Three grandchildren, Conner Dempsey, Cameron Dempsey and Briea Dempsey, two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Dempsey is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Dempsey.
Mr. Dempsey was a native of Calhoun County. He was a graduate of Anniston High School Class of 1953. Mr. Dempsey was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Mr. Dempsey was a retired truck driver for National Gypsum after 20 years of service.
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences made at www.graybrown
service.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 23, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Anniston, AL   (256) 236-3441
funeral home direction icon