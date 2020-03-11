The funeral service for MSgt William H. Boucher, (USAF, ret.), 89, of Lawrenceburg, TN, formerly of Anniston, was at 4 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Burial with military honors will be at 12 pm EST on Wednesday at the Andersonville National Cemetery in Andersonville, GA. Mr. Boucher passed away on March 8, 2020 in Lawrenceburg. Mr. Boucher was born in Morgan County, AL and spent over 25 years of honorable service in the United States Air Force. Mr. Boucher is preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Theresa Butler Boucher, and siblings, Bula Boucher Smith, John D. Boucher, and Elmer L. Boucher. He is survived by his wife, Willa Dean Rigsby Boucher; his sons, William Anthony Boucher and Rodney John Boucher; grandchildren, Margaret (Meg) Boucher, Emily Boucher, Sophia Boucher; and a brother, Josh L. Boucher. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Men's Club at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1320 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, AL 36207. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 11, 2020