The funeral service for Mr. William Harlan Borden, 95, of Ohatchee, was held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Reverend Ronald Chapman officiating. Burial followed at Forestlawn Gardens. Mr. Borden passed away on November 17, 2019 at the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City. Mr. Borden was a graduate of Jacksonville State University. He went on to teach in Calhoun County Schools as well as Jacksonville State University. Mr. Borden served his country with honor in the United States Navy. Following his discharge, he attained his private pilot license and enjoyed flying wherever he wanted to go. In addition, he built model airplanes. Mr. Borden also taught at the Chemical School and the MP Academy at Ft. McClellan and retired from there in 1979 after many years of service. During all of this time, he maintained a farm in Ohatchee and enjoyed caring for his livestock and feeding the turkey. Mr. Borden is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Tula Borden; his parents, John S. and Eunice Borden; a brother, Douglas Borden; and sisters, Dorothy Couch, Betty Brown, and Nina Price. He is survived by a step daughter, Becky Webber and her husband, Dennis; granddaughters, Melanie Webber and Stephanie Wilson; great grandchildren, Ashley Winslett and her husband, Chris, Ashton Wilson and his wife, Autumn, Nicholas Freiberger, and Madison Thinnes; great great grandchildren, Hunter Winslett and Paisley Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home for the wonderful care given to Mr. Borden. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 20, 2019