A memorial service for Mr. William J. Hubbard, 78 of Jacksonville, will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Mr. Hubbard passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Sara Hubbard.
Mr. Hubbard was born in Grand Rapids, MI but grew up in Detroit. He graduated from Dartmouth College where he played football and hockey. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon. In 1971, he earned a Masters of Library Science at SUNY Geneseo. He worked in libraries at SUNY Fredonia, Virginia Tech, and the State Library of Virginia.
He spent the last 20 years of his career as University Librarian at Jacksonville State University's Houston Cole Library, where his first project was to lead the computerization of the library. In 2005 the Alabama Library Association named Mr. Hubbard Eminent Librarian of the Year.
He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2008. After his retirement, he continued to work for the university as a part time editor. He was an avid reader for seven decades. Books nourished him.
He exercised daily. He liked cars and classical music. His pride in and love for his family was beyond measure.
Mr. Hubbard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Hubbard; sons William, Thomas and his wife Waverly, James and his wife Pamela, Gregory and his wife Chen; grandchildren Gregory, George, May May, Walker, William, Thomas, and Walden Hubbard; brothers, John Hubbard and his wife Anita, Douglas Hubbard and his wife Cynthia; brother-in-law, Robert Ockun and his wife Lynn; sister-in-law Mary Ann Mikelsons and her husband Guntis.
The family wishes to thank the dear friends for their prayers and unending acts of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to JSU's Library Fund for Excellence.
Online condolences may be offered at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36265
256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 9, 2020