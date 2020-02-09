Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William J. Hubbard. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 2:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Hubbard passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Sara Hubbard.

Mr. Hubbard was born in Grand Rapids, MI but grew up in Detroit. He graduated from Dartmouth College where he played football and hockey. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon. In 1971, he earned a Masters of Library Science at SUNY Geneseo. He worked in libraries at SUNY Fredonia, Virginia Tech, and the State Library of Virginia.

He spent the last 20 years of his career as University Librarian at Jacksonville State University's Houston Cole Library, where his first project was to lead the computerization of the library. In 2005 the Alabama Library Association named Mr. Hubbard Eminent Librarian of the Year.

He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2008. After his retirement, he continued to work for the university as a part time editor. He was an avid reader for seven decades. Books nourished him.

He exercised daily. He liked cars and classical music. His pride in and love for his family was beyond measure.

Mr. Hubbard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Hubbard; sons William, Thomas and his wife Waverly, James and his wife Pamela, Gregory and his wife Chen; grandchildren Gregory, George, May May, Walker, William, Thomas, and Walden Hubbard; brothers, John Hubbard and his wife Anita, Douglas Hubbard and his wife Cynthia; brother-in-law, Robert Ockun and his wife Lynn; sister-in-law Mary Ann Mikelsons and her husband Guntis.

The family wishes to thank the dear friends for their prayers and unending acts of kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to JSU's Library Fund for Excellence.

Online condolences may be offered at

K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston, AL 36265

256-231-2334

A memorial service for Mr. William J. Hubbard, 78 of Jacksonville, will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, February 10, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.Mr. Hubbard passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Sara Hubbard.Mr. Hubbard was born in Grand Rapids, MI but grew up in Detroit. He graduated from Dartmouth College where he played football and hockey. He was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon. In 1971, he earned a Masters of Library Science at SUNY Geneseo. He worked in libraries at SUNY Fredonia, Virginia Tech, and the State Library of Virginia.He spent the last 20 years of his career as University Librarian at Jacksonville State University's Houston Cole Library, where his first project was to lead the computerization of the library. In 2005 the Alabama Library Association named Mr. Hubbard Eminent Librarian of the Year.He retired as Professor Emeritus in 2008. After his retirement, he continued to work for the university as a part time editor. He was an avid reader for seven decades. Books nourished him.He exercised daily. He liked cars and classical music. His pride in and love for his family was beyond measure.Mr. Hubbard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Hubbard; sons William, Thomas and his wife Waverly, James and his wife Pamela, Gregory and his wife Chen; grandchildren Gregory, George, May May, Walker, William, Thomas, and Walden Hubbard; brothers, John Hubbard and his wife Anita, Douglas Hubbard and his wife Cynthia; brother-in-law, Robert Ockun and his wife Lynn; sister-in-law Mary Ann Mikelsons and her husband Guntis.The family wishes to thank the dear friends for their prayers and unending acts of kindness.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to JSU's Library Fund for Excellence.Online condolences may be offered at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel620 Golden Springs RoadAnniston, AL 36265256-231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close