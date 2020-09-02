1/1
William L. "Billy" Hammond
Mr. William L. 'Billy' Hammond, 91, of Oxford, passed away on August 30, 2020. He is survived by his children, Stanley Hammond (Teresa), Carol Knowles (Don), Chris Hammond (Shelia), Jennifer Ervin (Ted); 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Hammond, Margaret Funderburg, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Christine Hammond; father, RD Hammond; mother, Bessie Hammond and his brother, Rev. Franklin Hammond. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Mr. Hammond retired from the Anniston Army Depot as a machinist supervisor after 40 years of service. He was a member at Coldwater Baptist Church and had been attending for close to 70 years. He also served as a deacon at the church. Mr. Hammond was a truly good and kind man. He loved his family dearly and will be tremendously missed. Private services will be held by the family.

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
