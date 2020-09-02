Mr. William L. 'Billy' Hammond, 91, of Oxford, passed away on August 30, 2020. He is survived by his children, Stanley Hammond (Teresa), Carol Knowles (Don), Chris Hammond (Shelia), Jennifer Ervin (Ted); 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Hammond, Margaret Funderburg, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Christine Hammond; father, RD Hammond; mother, Bessie Hammond and his brother, Rev. Franklin Hammond. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Mr. Hammond retired from the Anniston Army Depot as a machinist supervisor after 40 years of service. He was a member at Coldwater Baptist Church and had been attending for close to 70 years. He also served as a deacon at the church. Mr. Hammond was a truly good and kind man. He loved his family dearly and will be tremendously missed. Private services will be held by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store