Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William M. "Happy" Lloyd. View Sign

A funeral service for Mr. William 'Happy' M. Lloyd, 90, of Oxford, will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Mr. Lloyd passed away on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his children, Pamela Lloyd Bonds (Richard Clayton) and Joey S. Lloyd (Kim); grandson, Brandon Wesley Bonds (Melissa); great grandchildren, Parker Wesley Bonds and Madeline Adelle Bonds; brother, Curtis Lloyd; sister, Gwendolyn Cavileer; sister in law, Barbara Lloyd; nephews, Sam Lloyd, Jeff Lloyd, Chris Lloyd; nieces, Denise Lloyd and Regina May; cousins, Doris Knight, Donald Meads, Orelee Kirby, Sara Duncan, and host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Eloise Lloyd and his siblings, Dewey Clyde Lloyd, Ann Brown, and Royce Lloyd. Pallbearers will be Jeff Lloyd, Chris Lloyd, Jarred Sparks, Chad Williams, Joe Trantham and Anthony Lackey with Guy Sparks serving as an honorary pallbearer. Mr. Lloyd was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He served proudly in the Navy for 4 years. In his spare time he enjoyed being a woodworker and working on puzzles. He loved traveling. Mr. Lloyd was an avid OHS Football and Alabama Football fan. Mr. Lloyd was the best dad and a loving husband, grandfather, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your choice of a cancer research group. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611