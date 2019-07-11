Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Clay" Mitcham. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Meadowbrook Baptist Church Service 3:00 PM Meadowbrook Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

William" Clay" Mitcham, age 47, of Oxford, will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 3:00 PM at Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Dr. John White will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 PM until service time at the church. Clay passed away on Saturday in Bremen, GA. Survivors include his daughter, Rileigh Mitcham and her mother, Amber Rotzenberg-Rahim, sons, Asher Mitcham, Preslee Kelly, and their mother, Denise Mitcham, sisters; Wendy McClure (Wade), Leigh Venegoni (Paul), nieces; Ashleigh McClure, Jessica Venegoni Thompson, nephews; Matthew McClure and Justin Venegoni. Clay was a 1990 graduate of Welborn High School, 1996 graduate of Jacksonville State University, 1998 graduate of Louisiana Tech University where he served as a graduate assistant and coach on the powerlifting team. He earned several other degrees including an Eds. Clay was an avid weight lifter and powerlifter and won many awards on the state and national level. He set many lifting records in the bench press. Clay worked for 18 years for Oxford City Schools and loved the children and faculty he worked with on a daily basis. He was loved by many and will be truly missed. Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Beverly Mitcham. Miller Funeral Home An Authorized Brown Service Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 William" Clay" Mitcham, age 47, of Oxford, will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 3:00 PM at Meadowbrook Baptist Church. Dr. John White will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 PM until service time at the church. Clay passed away on Saturday in Bremen, GA. Survivors include his daughter, Rileigh Mitcham and her mother, Amber Rotzenberg-Rahim, sons, Asher Mitcham, Preslee Kelly, and their mother, Denise Mitcham, sisters; Wendy McClure (Wade), Leigh Venegoni (Paul), nieces; Ashleigh McClure, Jessica Venegoni Thompson, nephews; Matthew McClure and Justin Venegoni. Clay was a 1990 graduate of Welborn High School, 1996 graduate of Jacksonville State University, 1998 graduate of Louisiana Tech University where he served as a graduate assistant and coach on the powerlifting team. He earned several other degrees including an Eds. Clay was an avid weight lifter and powerlifter and won many awards on the state and national level. He set many lifting records in the bench press. Clay worked for 18 years for Oxford City Schools and loved the children and faculty he worked with on a daily basis. He was loved by many and will be truly missed. Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Beverly Mitcham. Miller Funeral Home An Authorized Brown Service Funeral Home Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close