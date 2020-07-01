Memorial services for William "Pete" Brooks, 79 of Choccolocco, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Iron City Baptist Church with Eric Snider, Jeff Brooks and Cody Hale officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Mr. Brooks passed away on June 28, 2020, at his residence. Pete "Pepa" Brooks was a native of Pike County, Alabama and a long-time resident of Choccolocco, Alabama for over 50 years. He was a Vietnam veteran and absolutely adored his country. He was a retired government employee of 35 years, and worked an additional 10 years for Jacksonville State University. The only thing Mr. Brooks loved more than his family and country was serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mr. Brooks was an active and faithful member of Iron City Baptist Church for 20 years. He was a missionary who traveled to several different countries and parts of the U.S. He was also an active volunteer for several ministries including Carpenters for Christ. Pepa was a rock in the Brooks family, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. He was preceded in death by his parents, CJ "Bill" Brooks and Anner Henley Brooks; brother-in-law, John "Buzz" Bowen; and great-granddaughter, Averie Brooke Moore. Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife, Sylvia Livingston Brooks; son, Jeffery "JJ" Brooks (Connie Brooks); granddaughters, Megan Moore (Justin Moore) and Hannah Stephens (Dalton Stephens); great grandchildren, Adley Rae Moore and Aiden Lee Moore; brothers, Rex Brooks (Bobbie Brooks) and Max Brooks (Christine Brooks); sister, Doris Bowen; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and several amazing caregivers and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iron City Baptist Church Missions Fund, 41 Mandy Lane, Anniston, AL 36207. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family kindly requests that guests practice good personal hygiene, social distancing and limited physical contact while paying condolences. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for use and are highly encouraged.

