Funeral service for Mr. William Pete "PeeWee" Thompson, 85, of Weaver, was held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Matthew Headley officiated the service. Burial followed the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Mr. Thompson died on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Preceding Mr. Thompson in death are his parents, Bud Thompson, and Ida Bright Thompson; his sister, Helen Puckett; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Richard and Sara Jones; one sister-in-law, Betty Gayle Bryant; and one brother-in-law, John Hollingsworth.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Thompson; his only son, Garry (Bertha) Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Mr. Thompson was a member of the Weaver First United Methodist Church. He was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed gardening, coaching little league, and helping the Weaver High School Marching Band. Also, Mr. Thompson loved to help within his church, any time he was physically able. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, and excellent friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Weaver First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1087, Weaver, AL, 36277.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 19, 2020.