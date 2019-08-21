Funeral services for William Ralph Benefield, age 98, of Wedowee will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Benefield Funeral Chapel with Dr. Harris Hand, Rev. Josh Hickman, and Rev. Terry Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Wedowee City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM at the funeral home on Thursday before services begin. Mr. Benefield passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at Roanoke Healthcare Center. Survivors include his wife, Syble Benefield of Roanoke; one daughter, Glenda Woodham of Roanoke; stepdaughter, Julie Phillips of Lowndesboro, AL; two sisters, Pauline Benefield Jackson of LaGrange, GA, and Orene Benefield Crenshaw of Wedowee; one brother, Edward Z. Benefield (wife, Bobbie) of Lineville; sister-in-law, Alyce Benefield of Wedowee; and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Ted Jackson, Scott Benefield, John Benefield, Phillip Benefield, Matt Benefield, Stan Williamson. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Gene Kirby. A Randolph County native, Mr. Benefield was born on November 2, 1920, the son of Lawson David and Bertha Lee Wilson Benefield. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Wedowee where he sang in the choir. Throughout his life, he sang at singings throughout Eastern Alabama and always wanted to make a joyful noise to the Lord. Mr. Benefield was a United States Army veteran of World War II where he served in the Armored Infantry. Upon his return from war, Mr. Benefield worked as a mechanic for Genuine Auto Parts in Roanoke. He aspired to do more than to only work with his hands and was encouraged by a cousin, Aubrey Burns, to set out on his own. Mr. Benefield formed B & W Auto along with Bowd Weathers in Roanoke making a success of the company. He and his first wife, Sara, decided to venture out and open a second store in Ashland. Mr. Benefield was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sarazel Burdette Benefield; four brothers, Carl, D.V. Dorsey, and Don Benefield; and two infant sisters. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the First United Methodist Church of Wedowee Community Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 151, Wedowee, AL 36278. Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 21, 2019