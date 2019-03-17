Funeral Service for Mr. William Richard Poole was held in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, March 15, 2019. The family will receive friends at Ervin Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Interment will follow in the Eden Hills Cemetery.
William Richard Poole was born November 28, 1948 in Anniston, Alabama. He was the son of Louise Poole Brady and the late Rev. William Frank Poole. He transitioned peacefully from labor to reward early Monday morning, March 11, 2019 at his home, in Leland, North Carolina.
Richard was educated in the public schools of Anniston, Alabama graduating from Cobb High School in the Class of 1967. He furthered his education at Birmingham Technical College in Birmingham, Alabama. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp, proudly serving our country during the Vietnam War.
After completing his tour in Vietnam, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune Marine Base in Jacksonville, North Carolina as a Military Officer (MP). Later, he was honorably discharged and began his career with E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. as an industrial mechanic and retired after 42 years. He could often be seen around town with his best buddy Braden by his side.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marva Delores Poole.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Poole; his daughters, Zuwena Poole of McDonough, GA, Crystal Bowman of Durham, NC and Tanisha Poole of Leland, NC; step-daughters, Nicole Queen of Clinton, MD and Raquel Wilson of Leland, NC; grandchildren, Kayla, Joshua, Jacob, and Braden; great-grandson, Dillon; mother Louise Poole Brady of Anniston, AL; sister, Sandra P. Clark of Stone Mountain, GA: brother, Rufus F. Poole of Warner Robins, GA; mother-in-law, Alma L. Jackson; four sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
