Service Information
Hampton Cove Funeral Home - Owens Cross Roads
6262 Highway 431 S
Owens Cross Roads , AL 35763
(256)-518-9168

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Memorial service
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Obituary

William Weese Young, age 82, known by most as Bill died Wednesday at Huntsville Hospital, after a lengthy illness.

Bill leaves behind his wife of five years Charlotte Coe Young, his only son Randy Young and his wife Bertha Young and sister-in-law Carolyn Young. Bill had many others that called him dad or looked at him as their 2nd dad.

Born and raised in Richwood, West Virginia, the son of James and Evelyn Young, he had one brother Jim Young. They were as close as two brothers could be. Jim passed away almost one year ago to the day.

After graduating from high school Bill went to college at William and Mary University and obtained his first of many Masters Degrees in Geology. After his first Master's Degree, Bill joined the Navy where he eventually retired as an Intelligence Officer and Lieutenant Commander. He continued his education on a GI Bill and received a Master's Degree in Theology and Business Marketing from Jacksonville State University. Bill's Career path started in Charleston, West Virginia at FMC. He was eventually promoted to Marketing Manager and transferred to Anniston, AL. His Naval experience helped Bill negotiate many large government contracts which intrigued the attention of high level head hunters recruitment organizations who lead Bill to Speedring Corporation doing the same thing for the most part. Speedring Corporation was eventually bought out by the Chrysler Corporation in Huntsville where he eventually retired.

Before moving to Anniston, Bill married his first wife Patsie in 1969. They were married for 39 years before Patsie passed away in 2008. Bill was a devoted Catholic for over 58 years. He rarely missed a mass before he was too sick to attend. He was an avid sports fan, always doing what it took to watch his Mountaineers whether it was Basketball, Football, Gymnastics or Wrestling.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am with Father Phil O'Kennedy officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am prior to the service. Military Honors will be done by the Navy for Mr. Young after the service at the Columbarium on the hill above Good Shepherd Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to of Alabama, 400 Vestavia Parkway Suite 402, Vestavia Hills, Al 35216.

