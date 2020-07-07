Funeral service for William (Will) Duff, 75, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Anniston will be 11 AM, Saturday at Gray Brown-Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born to the parents of Jessie and Etta Mae McGraw Duff on February 19, 1945 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and gained his wings on July 4, 2020.
Upon the family moving to Talladega County he attended Hall Grove Baptist Church and later moving to Silver Run. He accepted Christ and joined the Sweet Home Baptist Church.
Will attended Ophelia Hill High School in Munford, Alabama upon leaving school he took a job at the Trailways Bus station in Anniston. Will had bigger visions in sight. He journeyed to New York and enrolled in school studying Computer Science and started a career on Wall Street, upon leaving there, he went to work at Levi Strauss as a computer operator in Oakland. California, later transferred to Ft. Worth, Texas where he retired in 2010 after 40 years of service.
Will joined the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Arlington, TX where he faithfully served as an usher and choir member until his health failed.
Will as an avid traveler and enjoyed seeing new things and meeting people, he never met a stranger.
He had a big heart and an outgoing personality, always displaying love and kindness to everyone.
On July 4, 2020, Will gained his heavenly wings.
He leaves to cherish his memory. His children, Leslie Underwood of Munford, AL, Ttito (Vonda) Jones, of Anniston, AL, Trevor Duff, Michelle (Earl) Duff Andrews, Cassandra Duff, all of Bronx, NY.
Siblings, Doris Barber, New York, NY, Jessie (Lewis) Jenkins, of Indianapolis, IN, Barbara (James) Ward of Anniston, AL, Rev. Henry (Rosalind) Cooley of Oxford, AL and George Duff of Anniston, AL.
Grandchildren, Kama Underwood, Devin Douglas, Kamille Duff, Khaligh Duff and Bria Duff.
A special friend, Carrie Jones Hutcherson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Etta Mae McGraw Duff, siblings, J.P. Duff, Laura Lee Duff and Mary Frances.
